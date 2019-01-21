Bud Light Promises Free Beer to Los Angeles if Rams Win Super Bowl LIII

Los Angeles could be gifted with free beer if the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3.

That’s because for the second straight year, Bud Light is promising to reward the winning team’s area with its product.

The Anheuser-Busch brand first announced it would be “brewing up enough for the city that wins the Super Bowl” on Jan. 13, ahead of the NFL conference championships.

The destination was pared down to two on Sunday when the Rams emerged victorious in the NFC and the New England Patriots won the AFC title for a third consecutive year.

After the games concluded, the company tweeted to both teams: “You bring the Super Bowl. We bright the beer.”

Bud Light did not immediately announce any additional details about the promotion.

.@RamsNFL & @Patriots, congrats on making it to football’s biggest stage. We’re all set to celebrate. Who’s ready to join us? pic.twitter.com/2JpUwPVrV2 — Bud Light (@budlight) January 21, 2019

This isn’t the first time the company has offered up free beer to celebrate a sports victory.

Before the 2017 season started, Bud Light responded to Philadelphia Eagles’ lineman Lane Johnson promise of “beer for everybody” if the team won the Super Bowl with a bet of their own: “Win it all and the party is on us.”

The Eagles defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl LII and Bud Light delivered on its promise, handing out its product along the victory parade route to those 21 years old and over.

And last June, the company pledged to pay for Californians’ beer if Mexico’s soccer team broke its fifth game curse at the World Cup.

The team lost, however, prompting Bud Light to instead issue a “royal decree” calling for “four years of mourning.”