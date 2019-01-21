× Cal State System Plans to Boost Enrollment in Light of Gov. Newsom’s Generous Budget Proposal

California State University is poised to enroll thousands more Californians and step up support to help them graduate sooner, thanks to a hefty increase in state funding proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Cal State trustees will take their first collective look at the governor’s 2019-20 budget proposal and discuss plans to improve student success at their two-day meeting, which begins Tuesday in Long Beach.

Newsom is proposing a $300-million increase in permanent funding, the single largest proposed investment by any governor in the history of the 23-campus system.

In his budget message, Newsom said he viewed higher education as critical to developing the skilled workforce needed for the state and helping Californians climb up the economic ladder. Cal State, he noted, is central to that task as it trains about half of the state’s teachers, more than half of the nurses and other students who specialize in business, engineering, information technology, agriculture, communications, health and public administration.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.