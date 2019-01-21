Customers Walk in on Burglary at Anaheim Bank; Arrest Made

Authorities arrested a man Monday after he allegedly broke into an Anaheim bank that was closed for the holiday, leaving the door open which then prompted customers to walk inside.

The incident happened at the Bank of America on 1818 S. Euclid St. around 2 p.m., according to Anaheim police. The bank wasn’t open due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but an employee monitoring a live feed inside the building saw the man and contacted authorities.

Police said the perpetrator had forced open the entrance and left it open. Before officers responded at the scene, several customers entered the bank.

The Police Department said when the officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Luis Fernando Bautista trying to open offices, drawers and a vault. They managed to arrest him without incident on suspicion of commercial burglary and vandalism.

Meanwhile, all customers were able to exit the bank without any injuries, the Police Department said. There were no employees inside at the time of the incident.

Bautista, whom police described as a transient, was booked into the Anaheim Detention Facility on $20,000 bail.

Burglary detectives said they want to follow up with those who walked inside the bank during the robbery.

Anyone with information can call 714-765-1900 or contact Crime Stoppers by dialing 855-TIP-OCCS or visiting occrimestoppers.org.