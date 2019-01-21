× Deputies Save Lives of 4 Men Suspected of Overdosing on Fentanyl at Lynwood Home: LASD

Deputies used Narcan to save the lives of a group of men who nearly died after apparently overdosing on opioids at a home in Lynwood over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

Authorities responded to the 2600 block of 108th Street to a medical rescue call Friday night indicating that three men were unconscious and unresponsive, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

When Century Station deputies arrived, they found the men foaming at the mouth, with faint pulses, shallow breathing and bloody noses — all signs of a possible fentanyl overdose, the release stated.

Deputies administered department-issued Narcan as they worked to save the men’s lives.

After a first dose appeared to have little effect, deputies tried a second dosage — and it worked. The three immediately showed signs of improvement.

The men likely would have died “if it wasn’t for deputies’ actions and their administration of Narcan® as life-saving measures,” Los Angeles County Fire Department Capt. Almada said, according to the release.

While searching the home for the substance involved, deputies located a fourth man in the back of the home who also appeared to have overdosed on opioids.

The four men were treated by responding paramedics before being transported to a local hospital.

They were last reported to be in stable condition.

“The deputies are well trained and they don’t hesitate. It goes to show they’re really there for the community and we are excited and proud of their efforts,” said Capt. Kerry Carter of the Century Sheriff’s Station. “The deputies did a fantastic job.”

Narcotics detectives found the substance, which they initially thought was cocaine but turned out to be fentanyl, the release stated.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, an average of 91 people a day die in the U.S. from overdosing on an opioid.

They also reported that a day after the incident, Century Station deputies performed life-saving measures on another man suspected of overdosing on fentanyl.