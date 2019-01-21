× Electric Scooters Start Expanding to Unincorporated Los Angeles County

The flocks of electric scooters appeared one night late last year in Altadena and East Pasadena, surprising locals who found them perched, without warning, on sidewalks along two busy retail corridors.

“I came to work, opened the store — and they were there,” said Paul Netherton, who manages the Full Circle thrift shop on Lake Avenue in Altadena. “I had no idea, and I had a lot of customers asking about them.”

He and others soon learned that local start-up Bird — whose sleek, black scooters have sparked both wonder and rage in Venice, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills and other communities — had decided to expand its nest to a new spot: unincorporated Los Angeles County.

It didn’t take long for county leaders to notice.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.