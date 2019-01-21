Doctors Offer Free Eye Exams for NFL Referees After Saints NFC Championship Loss to Rams

Eye doctors in Louisiana and Texas are offering free exams for NFL referees after the New Orleans Saints lost to the L.A. Rams on Sunday after a botched call in the closing minutes of the NFC championship game.

An eye care business in Covington, La. is offering free exams for the officials:

“We will GLADLY provide no cost eye exams to all NFL officials prior to next season to prevent the atrocity that occurred tonight,” Louisiana Family Eyecare posted on Facebook. “We would hate for someone else to feel our pain.”

Another eye center, in Texas, is also offering free eye exams to NFL referees.

“In light of the atrocious lack of calls during the New Orleans Saints game, we would like to extend free eye exams and glasses to any NFL referee in need. You know who you are,” CrystalVisionCenter tweeted after the game.

The Saints’ lost Sunday night 26-23 in overtime after a disputed non-call in which Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman interfered with wide receiver Tommylee Lewis near the end of the fourth quarter.

“It was simple; they blew the call,” Saints head coach Sean Payton said after the game. “(The NFL) said it should never have not been a call. They said not only was it interference, it was helmet-to-helmet.”

If the Rams win, these refs are gonna be run outta town with torches and pitchforks because of this no call on a clear Pass Interference #NFCChampionshipGame #LARvsNO pic.twitter.com/mwFGurxgcz — That Blind Ref (@ThatBlindRef) January 20, 2019