× Gov. Newsom Earmarks Funds for Migrant Shelter in Proposed Budget

Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to use state funds to help migrant families arriving at the California border.

Much of the money will likely go to San Diego nonprofits and community organizations, collectively known as the San Diego Rapid Response Network, running a temporary shelter for families released by federal officials after asking for asylum at the southwestern border.

In his proposed budget, Newsom allocated $20 million available over three years beginning in July to fund a “rapid response network” to provide services during immigration or human-trafficking emergency situations. He is also asking the Legislature to approve $5 million in funding to be used before this fiscal year ends in June.

Newsom visited San Diego’s shelter shortly before being sworn in as governor, and he mentioned the experience in his inauguration speech.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.