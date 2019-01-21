High Winds Sweeping Through Region Topple Trees, Take Out Power Lines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

High winds took a toll on some local neighborhoods on Monday, taking down trees and knocking out power lines.

Utility crews were still working to restore power in Yorda Linda around 6 p.m. after a tree fell in the neighborhood near Grandview and Montecito.

The tree reportedly fell around 1 p.m., stretching all the way across a roadway and taking down power lines. A homeowner said the tree came within a foot of hitting her house.

Neighbors said they could hear the crackle of the live wires after the lines came down and started a small fire, leaving a burnt imprint in the grass where the lines laid.

KTLA meteorologist Vera Jimenez determined the wind gusts in Yorba Linda only reached about 20 - 25 miles per hour. Neighbors surmised the heavy rains recently may have loosened the ground.

With a wind advisory coming at midnight and more high winds on the way, neighbors are concerned.

"There's another tree that if that falls, then that's probably gonna take out my roof. So we're kind of concerned about it, and we're hoping that maybe the city will take another look at the trees and maybe the possibility of removing them," resident Nancy Ishida said.