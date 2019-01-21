× Magnitude 2.1 Earthquake Strikes Inglewood

A weak earthquake, registering as magnitude 2.1, hit underneath Inglewood early Monday morning.

The earthquake struck at 1:13 a.m., with an epicenter close to the intersection of La Brea and Centinela avenues.

Residents responding to the U.S. Geological Survey’s “Did You Feel It?” survey said they felt weak or light shaking, generally of a type that produces no damage.

The Newport-Inglewood fault is the area surrounding the epicenter of the earthquake. The Newport-Inglewood fault has long been considered one of Southern California’s top seismic danger zones because it runs under some of the region’s most densely populated areas, from the Westside of Los Angeles to the Orange County coast.

