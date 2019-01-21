Man Arrested After Video Shows Him Stealing $1,000 From Buddhist Temple Donation Box in San Bernardino County: Police

A suspect has been arrested after video captured a man stealing about $1,000 from a donation box at the Buddhist Temple of America in an unincorporated area of Montclair, the Chino Hills Police Department announced Monday.

Daniel Warn, a 32-year-old resident of Bloomington, was arrested last Friday after the theft occurred on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

About 2:30 p.m. that day, Warn allegedly entered the temple through an unlocked door before surveillance video caught him forcing open a donation box and taking roughly $1,000 in cash, police said. The building is located in the 5600 block of Howard Street.

He was identified as the suspect following a “thorough investigation,” a police news release states, and booked into West Valley Detention Center upon his arrest. He allegedly initially gave officers a false name.

Police have not released the video or other details about the incident.

Anyone with information can contact police at 909-364-2000 while anonymous tips can be forwarded by dialing 800-782-7463.