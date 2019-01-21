× Man Killed in ‘Gang Rivalry’ Shooting in Santa Ana: Police

A shooting believed to have been motivated by a “gang rivalry” left a man dead in Santa Ana, officials said Monday.

According to Santa Ana police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 300 S. Birch St. around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday but did not find a shooter or victim.

The agency said witnesses in the area described seeing a person with a handgun opening fire at a vehicle.

Two men later flagged down police about half a mile away near Oak Street and First Street. They directed them toward a man about 20 to 30 years old who had been shot, investigators said.

The officers administered life-saving measures before the Orange County Fire Authority arrived and took him to a trauma center, according to police. The victim was pronounced dead at 3:08 p.m., authorities said.

Detectives said the shooter had confronted other motorists in the area before the killing. A preliminary investigation suggested that the motive was gang rivalry, the Police Department said.

Homicide and gang detectives are working on identifying and locating the perpetrator, agency added.

The Police Department urged anyone who saw or made contact with the shooter to contact investigators at 714-245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS. The case may be eligible for a reward, the department said.