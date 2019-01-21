Man, Woman Dead After Massive Tree Crashes on San Diego Home Amid Gusty Winds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people were killed when a massive tree collapsed onto a house in the Point Loma neighborhood of San Diego on Monday morning, authorities said.

The tree crushed a two-story house in the 4400 block of Santa Monica Avenue around 6 a.m., KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego reported.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department official said a man and woman who were on the second story of the house died.

A third person who was on the first story was rescued by firefighters. He was not hurt.

“It was horrendous. I’ve never heard anything like it. It was crashing and people yelling,” a neighbor told KSWB. “The tree has been here as long as I’ve moved here 50 years ago. It’s been pruned and re-pruned. It was an accident waiting to happen.”

Several power lines in the area were down due to the fallen tree. San Diego Gas and Electric crews were at the property working on them.

It could be hours before officials could get to the deceased couple due to the power lines and structural damage, according to the Fire-Rescue Department.

The National Weather Service recorded wind gusts of 40 mph during the time the tree fell.