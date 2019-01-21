Manny Pacquiao’s L.A. Home Burglarized While Boxer Was Competing in Las Vegas Fight

Manny Pacquiao’s Hancock Park home was burglarized this weekend while he was retaining his welterweight title with a convincing victory over Adrien Broner, two members of his promotional company said Sunday.

Pacquiao’s spokesman Fred Sternburg confirmed police Sunday night were investigating the burglary at the boxer’s residence that is believed to have occurred Saturday while Pacquiao was at the MGM Grand, according to MP Promotions executive Joe Ramos.

Sternburg said security authorities were taking inventory Sunday night of Pacquiao’s home, which was typically occupied by dozens of Pacquiao associates during his fight preparation.

All of those folks and a family member who makes the home a year-round residence were in Las Vegas at the fight on Saturday, Sternburg said

