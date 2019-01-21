× Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebrated Across U.S., With Major Events in Atlanta, Memphis and D.C.

From Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthplace to the nation’s capital, Americans of all backgrounds are honoring the legacy of the slain civil rights leader Monday.

Here’s a snapshot of some of the major events commemorating MLK Day:

The King Holiday Observance in Atlanta

In King’s hometown of Atlanta, the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church is holding its annual Martin Luther King commemorative service Monday morning.

King served as co-pastor of Ebenezer Baptist from 1960 until his assassination in 1968. His funeral was held at the church.

Monday’s church service will engage “members of various religious traditions, and state, national and international governments,” according to The King Center, which was established by the civil rights icon’s widow Coretta Scott King.

The keynote speaker Monday will be Bryan Stevenson, founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama.

For those outside of Atlanta, “The King Center encourages the world to engage in volunteer service in tribute to the work and life of Dr. King.”

The MLK Memorial Breakfast in Washington DC

More than 1,100 people, including members of Congress, attended the nation’s longest-running event honoring King’s legacy — the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast in Washington.

Sheyann Webb-Christburg, who was a young girl when she joined the “Bloody Sunday” march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, delivered the keynote address Monday morning.

The National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee

At the site where King was assassinated, the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel is expecting as many as 7,000 to 8,000 visitors Monday. Attendees will celebrate the 90th anniversary of King’s birth, which was Tuesday.

“The focus of the celebration is community service and social and economic justice,” the museum said.

“Activities include daylong performances, youth-centered edutainment, a healthy community pavilion and the museum experience. In the spirit of service, the Museum will hold its annual Mid-South Food Bank Drive and Lifeblood Drive, and serve as a center for community resources and engagement.”