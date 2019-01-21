The CEO and Co-founder of Medinas Health Chloe Alpert joined us live to talk about her company and how she was awarded $1 million in funding at WeWork’s Creator Awards. WeWork’s Creator Awards a global competition that rewards innovators and entrepreneurs with funding to grow their businesses, nonprofits and more. After more than 9,000 creators and innovators applied and hundreds were called upon to pitch their life’s mission at Regional Semi-Final events across the globe, eight global finalists pitched their business before a panel of celebrity judges and Chloe Alpert of Medinas Health was picked and won $1 million. Medinas Health is an online platform that helps healthcare organizations quickly, easily, and safely monetize their surplus medical equipment and supplies. As hospitals upgrade their equipment, they throw away equipment that could be used by smaller hospitals and clinics and Medinas Health helps connect the two. For more info on WeWork, you can click here. For more info on Medinas Health, you can visit their website.
Medinas Health Wins $1 Million in Funding at WeWorks Global Creator Awards
-
Puppy Found Severely Abused in Long Beach Trash Bin; Reward Offered for Info Leading to Arrest
-
Chloe, Brutalized Pup Left in Long Beach Dumpster, Released From Care; $15K Reward for Finding Her Abuser
-
Anti-Vaxxers Make WHO’s List of 10 Global Health Threats
-
Gov. Newsom’s 1st Budget Must Balance His Competing Promises of Bold Initiatives and Financial Security
-
Chloe, Dog Found Severely Abused in Long Beach, Making Swift Recovery
-
-
New York-Based Nonprofit Erases Past-Due Medical Debt
-
Butte County Sues PG&E Over Massively Destructive Camp Fire, Saying It ‘Effectively Eradicated’ Paradise
-
A Guide to the Propositions on the Nov. 6 Ballot in California, From the Gas Tax Repeal to Daylight Saving Time
-
Patreon, a Platform where Creators get Paid by fans of Their Work
-
Netflix Finalizing New Production Hub in New Mexico
-
-
Climate Change Putting Americans’ Mental Health At Risk, Study Finds
-
Prop 8: California Voters Reject Measure That Would’ve Capped Dialysis Clinics’ Profits
-
Surgeries in Tijuana Linked to Potentially Deadly Antibiotic-Resistant Infections in U.S., CDC Says