Medinas Health Wins $1 Million in Funding at WeWorks Global Creator Awards

The CEO and Co-founder of Medinas Health Chloe Alpert joined us live to talk about her company and how she was awarded $1 million in funding at WeWork’s Creator Awards. WeWork’s Creator Awards a global competition that rewards innovators and entrepreneurs with funding to grow their businesses, nonprofits and more. After more than 9,000 creators and innovators applied and hundreds were called upon to pitch their life’s mission at Regional Semi-Final events across the globe, eight global finalists pitched their business before a panel of celebrity judges and Chloe Alpert of Medinas Health was picked and won $1 million. Medinas Health is an online platform that helps healthcare organizations quickly, easily, and safely monetize their surplus medical equipment and supplies. As hospitals upgrade their equipment, they throw away equipment that could be used by smaller hospitals and clinics and Medinas Health helps connect the two. For more info on WeWork, you can click here. For more info on Medinas Health, you can visit their website.