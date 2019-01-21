Muse Giveaway

The power trio that fused progressive rock, pop and electronica to become one of the biggest bands in the world is heading back to Los Angeles for a multimedia concert experience like no other. Muse is back and they’re bringing rockers Walk On The Moon along for the ride. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Thursday January 24th for your chance to win two lower level tickets to see Muse at The Forum Monday March 11th. Tickets are on sale Friday at 10am on ticketmaster.com. From ‘Resistance’ and ‘Knights of Cydonia’ all the way to their new album ‘Simulation Theory’, don’t miss your chance to see a show you’ll never forget.

