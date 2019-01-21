Negotiations Between LAUSD and UTLA Continue During Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Striking teachers planned to take part in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade on Monday while bargaining teams from the teachers union and Los Angeles Unified School District picked up negotiations where they left off after marathon weekend bargaining sessions.

It is possible the strike could be over in time for the resumption of school on Tuesday, but that would necessitate a resolution early enough for the L.A. Board of Education to meet and ratify the deal. The leaders of United Teachers Los Angeles then would face the choice of suspending the strike pending a vote by members or voting immediately. Accomplishing all that in time for classes to reopen in the morning would be a tall order.

If the two sides fail to resolve the remaining sticking points, teachers, their students and the city would face another week of the first L.A. teachers’ strike in 30 years.

If a strike continues, skeleton crews made up of administrators, a small number of substitutes and non-teaching employees will watch over campuses. Fewer than a third of students came to school last week.

Bargaining teams from LAUSD and UTLA have returned to the table for the fifth day at 9:15 AM, and negotiations have resumed at City Hall. — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) January 21, 2019

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

34.052234 -118.243685