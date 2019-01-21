Officials Search for Inmate Who Walked Away From Reentry Program in Los Angeles

Officials are looking for an inmate who walked away from a reentry program in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Randy Rodriguez, 32, apparently removed his GPS device and left the Male Community Reentry Program.

An emergency search was conducted about 11:10 a.m. and local law enforcement agencies were alerted immediately.

Rodriguez is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials said.

Rodriguez was received by CDCR from Los Angeles County on Nov. 8, 2018 and he is serving a four-year sentence for vehicle theft. He was transferred from Calipatria State Prison last November.

Anyone who has information about Rodriguez or his whereabouts should call 911.