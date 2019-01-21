Spoken Dreams: Christina Cooper, Filmmaker/Actress

Christina Cooper is a director, producer, actor and model. She grew up in Los Angeles and attended grade school in Chinatown. As a mixed-race woman, Christina had her first experiences with with bullying, which affected her self-esteem at a young age. Growing up, Christina had a troubled home life that would lead her to start making some bad decisions. By high school, she had relocated to South Central, and describes her teenage years as a period where she was running from problems.

But during this time, she got to know people that began to make her feel accepted and comfortable. She was struggling alongside others who were also struggling. She eventually got a job and was scouted by a modeling agent. The modeling lead to an interest in acting, and now, Christina is behind the camera directing and producing her own projects. She’s currently working on a film called South Central Love, and with it, hopes to give a voice to her community and inspire the people within it.

Related show links:

ChristinaCooperProductions.com

Christina Cooper on social media: Instagram

Subscribe to “Spoken Dreams”: via iTunes | RSS

Facebook: SpokenDreamsPodcast

Twitter: @SpokenDreamsPod

Instagram: @SpokenDreamsPod

Email: SpokenDreams@KTLA.com

About the Podcast: “Spoken Dreams”