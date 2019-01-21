Trump Congratulates Patriots, but Not Rams, on Super Bowl Berth
The New England Patriots won a hard-fought, overtime battle against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship on Sunday to earn a Super Bowl berth.
The Rams won a hard-fought, overtime battle against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship on Sunday to earn their spot in the NFL’s championship game.
The Patriots received a congratulatory tweet from President Trump.
The Rams did not.
Read the full story on LATimes.com.
34.052234 -118.243685