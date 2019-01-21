× Trump Congratulates Patriots, but Not Rams, on Super Bowl Berth

The New England Patriots won a hard-fought, overtime battle against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship on Sunday to earn a Super Bowl berth.

The Rams won a hard-fought, overtime battle against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship on Sunday to earn their spot in the NFL’s championship game.

The Patriots received a congratulatory tweet from President Trump.

The Rams did not.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Congratulations to Bob Kraft, Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the entire New England Patriots team on a great game and season. Will be a fantastic Super Bowl! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2019