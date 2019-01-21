Trump Congratulates Patriots, but Not Rams, on Super Bowl Berth

Posted 12:23 PM, January 21, 2019, by , Updated at 12:30PM, January 21, 2019
Donald Trump holds a jersey given to him by New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick alongside members of the team during a ceremony honoring them as 2017 Super Bowl Champions on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 19, 2017. (Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Donald Trump holds a jersey given to him by New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick alongside members of the team during a ceremony honoring them as 2017 Super Bowl Champions on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 19, 2017. (Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots won a hard-fought, overtime battle against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship on Sunday to earn a Super Bowl berth.

The Rams won a hard-fought, overtime battle against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship on Sunday to earn their spot in the NFL’s championship game.

The Patriots received a congratulatory tweet from President Trump.

The Rams did not.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories