Witnesses Sought in Suspected DUI Crash that Killed 1, Injured 2 in San Bernardino

Officials on Monday sought possible witnesses in a suspected DUI crash that left one dead and two injured in San Bernardino the previous week.

The collision happened near Highland Avenue and Sierra Way just after midnight on Friday, according to San Bernardino police.

Investigators said Kortni Vinson, a 26-year-old Rialto resident, was possibly drunk when she ran a red light while speeding in a Dodge Caliber northbound on Sierra Way. The hatchback struck a Chrysler 200 that passed an intersection on a green light on Highland Avenue, police said.

The impact caused both vehicles to spin out of control, killing the driver and two passengers in the Chrysler.

Vinson was hospitalized and remained in stable condition on Monday, the Police Department said.

“There was a white pick-up truck that possibly witnessed the collision and the police would like to interview the driver,” a statement from the agency read.

Authorities provided no further details.

Anyone with information can call Sgt. Harvey or Detective Peck at 909-384-5791.