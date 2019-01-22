Another Swarm of Small Earthquakes — Largest Measuring Magnitude 3.6 — Hits Near Salton Sea

Posted 10:08 AM, January 22, 2019, by , Updated at 10:11AM, January 22, 2019
The largest temblor was a magnitude 3.6 that struck 3.6 quake in Brawley. (Credit: U.S. Geological Survey)

A swarm of small earthquakes occurred Tuesday morning in Imperial County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The largest was a magnitude 3.6 quake in Brawley, south of the Salton Sea. The temblor occurred at 12:24 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 0.6 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was seven miles from Imperial, 11 miles from El Centro, 18 miles from Calexico and 22 miles from Mexicali, Mexico.

Several smaller quakes were also detected in the area.

Read the full story on LATimes.com

