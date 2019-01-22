× Cal State Chancellor Vows Tuition Increase Is ‘Off the Table’

California State University, anticipating the largest state funding increase in its history, won’t raise tuition in the fall, Chancellor Timothy P. White announced Tuesday.

“You heard me correctly. Tuition is off the table,” he said, drawing applause at the start of the Board of Trustees’ two-day meeting in Long Beach.

In his annual State of the CSU address, White declared that 2018 was, in many ways, the best year ever for the nation’s largest and most diverse public university system — with 487,000 students on 23 campuses.

Last year, he noted, Cal State had the largest number of graduates in its history. Four-year graduation rates also increased by six percentage points to 25.4%, and the achievement gap narrowed between low-income and underrepresented minorities and their peers.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.