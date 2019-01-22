An aesthetic clinic in downtown Los Angeles is sharing photos of two men who received botox treatments then left without paying the bill in hopes that the public can help track them down. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Jan. 22, 2019.
Downtown L.A. Clinic Searching for Men Who Left Without Paying for Botox
