For 2019 Homeless Count, Thousands of Volunteers Set to Deploy Across L.A.

Thousands of volunteers will fan out across the city and county of Los Angeles over the next three days for a count of the homeless that will serve as a barometer of how well government efforts to curb the population are working.

This snapshot of the homeless population, expected to be released in May, helps determine how resources are distributed and is the largest homeless survey in the nation in terms of area covered, according to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.

The volunteers will begin inspecting 2,160 census tracts Tuesday evening starting in the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys. Glendale, Long Beach and Pasadena conduct separate counts.

Mayor Eric Garcetti and other regional leaders are scheduled to kick off the count and speak Tuesday evening at a permanent supportive housing facility in North Hollywood.

