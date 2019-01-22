× Horse Euthanized After Being Struck by Car While Wandering in Jurupa Valley

An officer had to euthanize a horse with a firearm after the animal sustained severe injuries in a crash in Jurupa Valley on Tuesday, authorities said.

According to Riverside County Animal Services, the horse had been wandering alone on a busy section of Etiwanda Avenue when it was struck by a car near the intersection at Jurupa Road just after 1 p.m.

The driver suffered minor injuries, the agency said.

Officials said the animal did not have a saddle, but it was dragging a rope and a branch with “a fresh break mark.”

“It might have been tied to a branch of a tree or bush and the branch broke off, giving the horse an opportunity to roam freely,” a statement from Animal Services said.

Three deputies responded to the scene and determined that the horse’s injuries were too extensive. The animal had slammed into the vehicle’s windshield, hurting its right front leg.

An image released by officials shows the vehicle’s shattered windshield.

“At a distance, the horse appeared to be standing on all fours, but once we got close enough it was clear the injured leg was immobile and non-weight bearing,” Lt. James Huffman said in a statement. “The horse was clearly suffering and we made the decision to euthanize the horse.”

The officers cleared the street before Huffman shot it, according to Animal Services.

“Lt. Huffman said he used a firearm instead of chemical euthanasia for a quicker end due to the exigent circumstances of the animal,” the agency said.

Animal Services said it picked up the horse at around 4 p.m.

The bay quarter horse gelding was about 10 years old, Animal Services said.

Authorities asked for the horse’s owner to contact Animal Services at 951-358-7387.