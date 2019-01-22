× Human Remains Found in Area of Malibu That Burned During Woolsey Fire

Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating human remains that were discovered in Malibu, authorities said Tuesday.

The remains were located near Latigo Canyon and Calicut roads late Monday afternoon, but detectives had to wait for sufficient daylight to investigate, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

By 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, authorities had fanned out off the canyon road, Sky5 aerial video showed.

An investigator could be seen photographing some of the remains, which were dozens off feet from the road and appeared to be skeletal.

The area where the bones were found is among the more than 150-square miles scorched during last November’s Woolsey Fire.

It was unclear, however, if the grim discovery could be related to the fire.

Back in November, in the aftermath of the Woolsey Fire, authorities discovered a broken skull and other bone fragments near a hillside also off Latigo Canyon Road, the Los Angeles Times reported. That individual was found to have died prior to the devastating wildfire, which has been linked to at least three fatalities.

A cause of death for the person whose remains were found this week is not yet known.

That will be determined — along with the individual’s gender, age and identity — by the L.A. Coroner’s office, which also responded to the scene to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.