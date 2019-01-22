L.A. City Council Approves $1 Billion Development in Hollywood With 9 New Buildings — Despite Backlash

Posted 1:09 PM, January 22, 2019, by
Aura Valenzuela, left, with her 15-month-old daughter Zoey Moran, watches tenants of the Las Palmas Courtyard Apartments, the Coalition to Preserve L.A. and others express opposition to the Crossroads Hollywood development, which was approved by the L.A. City Council on Jan. 22, 2019. (Credit: Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Aura Valenzuela, left, with her 15-month-old daughter Zoey Moran, watches tenants of the Las Palmas Courtyard Apartments, the Coalition to Preserve L.A. and others express opposition to the Crossroads Hollywood development, which was approved by the L.A. City Council on Jan. 22, 2019. (Credit: Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles City Council granted its approval Tuesday for a vast new campus that will include glassy towers with more than 900 new units of housing, over 300 hotel rooms and new shops and restaurants on more than eight acres in Hollywood.

The $1-billion project will give rise to nine new buildings, including three skyscrapers, the tallest of which will measure 31 stories. Backers of the Crossroads Hollywood project said it would bring in needed housing and give an economic jolt to the neighborhood.

Alfredo Hernandez, executive director of the Hollywood Media District Business Improvement District, called it a “catalytic project” that would provide housing and generate jobs and tax revenue.

“This is an underutilized part of Hollywood that could really use some pedestrian activity, some new businesses,” Hernandez said. “It’s just a general boost for the entire area.”

Read the full story at LATimes.com.