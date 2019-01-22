× L.A. City Council Approves $1 Billion Development in Hollywood With 9 New Buildings — Despite Backlash

The Los Angeles City Council granted its approval Tuesday for a vast new campus that will include glassy towers with more than 900 new units of housing, over 300 hotel rooms and new shops and restaurants on more than eight acres in Hollywood.

The $1-billion project will give rise to nine new buildings, including three skyscrapers, the tallest of which will measure 31 stories. Backers of the Crossroads Hollywood project said it would bring in needed housing and give an economic jolt to the neighborhood.

Alfredo Hernandez, executive director of the Hollywood Media District Business Improvement District, called it a “catalytic project” that would provide housing and generate jobs and tax revenue.

“This is an underutilized part of Hollywood that could really use some pedestrian activity, some new businesses,” Hernandez said. “It’s just a general boost for the entire area.”

