Inspector General Calls L.A. County Sheriff’s Move to Reinstate Deputy Accused of Domestic Abuse ‘Radical’

Alex Villanueva is less than two months into his role as Los Angeles County Sheriff, but county watchdogs are already expressing concern over some of his moves.

At his first appearance before the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission on Tuesday, several commissioners told Villanueva they were troubled by a Times report about his decision to reinstate a deputy who had been fired from the department in connection with allegations of domestic abuse and stalking. The county’s inspector general described Villanueva’s position on discipline standards relating to domestic violence as “radical.”

The deputy, Caren Carl Mandoyan, was relieved of duty in July 2015 and terminated in September 2016 based on allegations made by a woman who also worked as a deputy, according to a lawsuit he filed against the county contesting his dismissal. Mandoyan did not respond to requests for comment.

Mandoyan was an active volunteer on Villanueva’s campaign to unseat incumbent Jim McDonnell, often serving as his driver and helping to win support in Villanueva’s long-shot bid from rank and file deputies.

