LAUSD Teachers Expected to Remain on the Picket Line Tuesday

Signs late Monday night pointed to a probable settlement of the Los Angeles teachers’ strike, but not in time to get teachers back into classrooms on Tuesday.

Settlement or not, teachers are expected to picket and rally — either to continue their walkout or to celebrate its end. If an agreement was reached, they would need time to vote on it.

Both sides reported that talks were productive. They just hadn’t moved as fast as hoped — forcing the first L.A. teachers’ strike in 30 years to move into a sixth school day.

The first major sticking point was the contract itself. If this were a normal negotiation, without an ongoing strike, the parties might have been able to take a few days off to work out some details or ponder next steps. That was not really an option.

