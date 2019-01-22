Man Pleads Not Guilty to Murder in Shooting of Malibu State Park Camper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man charged with murder in the shooting of a father who was camping with his children at Malibu Creek State Park last June has pleaded not guilty, officials announced Tuesday.

In addition to one count of murder in the death of Tristan Beaudette, 42-year-old Anthony Rauda faces 10 counts of attempted murder and five counts of second-degree burglary. He was scheduled to return to court on Feb. 4, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said.

Beaudette, 35, was in a tent with his 2- and 4-year-old daughters on June 22 when Rauda allegedly opened fire and struck him. The children were not hurt, officials said.

Investigators believe Rauda shot at cars and campsites in or around the park seven times between November 2016 and last June.

Officers found him armed with a rifle on a remote hillside within the park in October and arrested him in connection with a string of burglaries in the area.

Investigators later confirmed that the weapon he had was used in multiple shootings at the park, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Three claims for damages "in excess of $90 million" have been submitted on behalf of Beaudette's widow and two daughters, according to authorities. The filings name the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, California State Parks police and the state Parks and Recreation Commission, according to the L.A. County Chief Executive Office.

Rauda is being held at the Men's Central Jail on $1.1 million bail, county records show.