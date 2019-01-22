× Strong, Damaging Winds Expected to Stay in the Forecast Until Wednesday

Strong, damaging winds blowing through Southern California are expected to remain in the forecast until Wednesday, the National Weather Service reported.

The gusty northerly winds have the potential of downing trees and power lines, while also causing power outages.

Forecasters believe the winds will be strongest during the morning hours.

In Brentwood, at least three trees were toppled within a 3 mile area Monday night.

Marcus Davis was driving down Sunset Boulevard in Brentwood, when a tree fell on his car. He said he had to climb out of his car and said he was “lucky to be alive.”

In Los Feliz, a large tree fell on and damaged a home Monday, video from the scene showed.

Authorities responded to downed trees throughout the San Fernando Valley and Orange County as well.

The winds are affecting most of Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, with gusts of up to 55 and 60 mph, according to the weather service.

The winds also create hazards for drivers, pilots and mariners.

Strong northerly winds could down trees/powerlines and cause power outages tonight across portions of SW Calif. #LAwind #LAWeather #cawx #Socal pic.twitter.com/j6Hosq6q0I — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 22, 2019