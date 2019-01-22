The News Director’s Office: Staying Healthy with Nurse Alice

“America’s favorite nurse,” Nurse Alice joins the News Director’s Office to talk about her career as an emergency room nurse. She also shares some simple things you can do to take care of yourself better, and how she is using her media platform to educate the masses on wellness and best health practices.

