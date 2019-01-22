Hosts Courtney Hansen and Troy Ladd visited the KTLA 5 News at 11a with anchors Lu Parker and Glen Walker. They discussed the new show 'The Ride That Got Away,' and showcased two classic cars.
‘The Ride That Got Away’ With Hosts Courtney Hansen and Troy Ladd
-
Former ‘To Catch a Predator’ Host Chris Hansen Arrested in Connecticut After Allegedly Writing Bad Checks
-
Couple Who Evacuated From West Hills Airbnb During Woolsey Fire Says Host Tossed Their Belongings
-
Pasadena Officials Provide Safety Tips for Rose Parade Ahead of Jan. 1 Event
-
Products to Help You Get Fit in 2019 With Lifestyle Expert Courtney Bustillos
-
Post-Holiday Travelers Crowd Roads, Airports
-
-
L.A. City Council Unanimously Votes to Legalize Street Vending After Decade of Debate
-
Couple Sues Sandals Resorts in Jamaica, Alleging Bride Was Molested by Staff Butler During Destination Wedding
-
Courtney Bustillos Previews Brands Supporting Breast Cancer Fighters and Survivors
-
U.S. Postal Service’s 106th Annual ‘Operation Santa’ Helps Gift Children in South L.A.
-
Caroling Big Rig, a Popular Fixture on Christmas Eve in San Fernando Valley, Bows Out of Event After 34-Year Run for Unknown Reasons
-
-
Actor Alec Baldwin Charged With Assault After Allegedly Attacking Man Over Parking Spot in NYC
-
Suspect in Brutal Stabbing of 89-Year-Old at Garden Grove McDonald’s Still at Large as Victim’s Left ‘Traumatized’; New Video Released
-
‘A Little Rough Around the Edges’: Elon Musk Unveils Transportation Tunnel in Hawthorne