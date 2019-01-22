‘The Ride That Got Away’ With Hosts Courtney Hansen and Troy Ladd

Posted 2:16 PM, January 22, 2019, by , Updated at 02:23PM, January 22, 2019

Hosts Courtney Hansen and Troy Ladd visited the KTLA 5 News at 11a with anchors Lu Parker and Glen Walker.  They discussed the new show 'The Ride That Got Away,' and showcased two classic cars.