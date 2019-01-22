× Tijuana Braces for Another Caravan From Central America as Operations Wind Down at 1 Shelter

With a new caravan on the way, Tijuana government officials have not given much thought to avoiding the chaos that arrived in November with 6,000 Central American migrants.

“Well, let’s hope they don’t come here,” said Leonardo Neri, a federal volunteer and the coordinator for a temporary migrant shelter on the eastern outskirts of Tijuana.

Neri said operations at El Barretal are winding down as most of the remaining migrants have found work and alternate living arrangements in Tijuana. He said no plans have been made about whether it will be reopened or used as a shelter when or if the next caravan arrives.

At other shelters across Tijuana, resources remain strained, volunteers are weary and conditions are crowded. Beleaguered aid workers are barely able to look up from one dire situation to the next. Meanwhile, a caravan from Honduras crossed into Chiapas as recently as Saturday.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.