Trump’s Lawyers Appear in Court in L.A., Seeking to End Stormy Daniels’ Lawsuit Over Hush Money Agreement

Posted 4:22 PM, January 22, 2019, by , Updated at 04:25PM, January 22, 2019
Stormy Daniels, the porn star who claims to have slept with U.S. President Donald Trump over a decade ago, talks with a journalist during an interview at the Berlin erotic fair "Venus" in Berlin on Oct. 11, 2018. (Credit: Ralf Hirschberger/AFP/Getty Images)

Stormy Daniels, the porn star who claims to have slept with U.S. President Donald Trump over a decade ago, talks with a journalist during an interview at the Berlin erotic fair "Venus" in Berlin on Oct. 11, 2018. (Credit: Ralf Hirschberger/AFP/Getty Images)

Lawyers for President Donald Trump want a federal judge to toss a lawsuit by porn actress Stormy Daniels over a hush money agreement she signed not to discuss an alleged affair with Trump.

Trump’s attorneys are in a Los Angeles court Tuesday to argue that Daniels’ lawsuit challenging a nondisclosure agreement is no longer relevant.

Trump and a company formed by his former personal lawyer say they won’t punish Daniels for breaking the $130,000 agreement.

Trump has denied the affair Daniels says occurred in 2006.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, wants a court to declare the agreement was illegal and prevent her from returning the money.

A company set up by Michael Cohen has dropped its threatened $20 million lawsuit against Daniels for allegedly violating the deal.

Related stories