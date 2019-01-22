Video Shows Suspected Burglar Who Smashed Vehicle Window in West L.A., Stealing Credit and Gift Cards: LAPD

A man who authorities believe smashed the window of a vehicle in West Los Angeles before stealing credit and gift cards inside was captured on surveillance video released by police Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Police Department released the 14-second clip following a month-long investigation into vehicle burglaries and identity theft. The video shows a man making purchases at a retail store.

LAPD officials believe he is the same person who burglarized a vehicle inside a parking garage near the 1300 block of South Sepulveda Boulevard on Dec. 2. The break-in occurred sometime between 11:45 a.m. and 3:15 p.m.

“Credit and gift cards stolen during this vehicle burglary were used within hours of the crime at businesses in Los Angeles and Menifee,” LAPD officials said in a news release.

The suspect is described by police as a Hispanic man with light complexion who stands about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He is believed to be 35 to 45 years old and has black hair, a moustache and a goatee, with a heavy gold chain worn around his neck and a tattoo on his right hand.

Police said he was wearing a blue shirt, gray sweater and black pants at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information can contact Detectives Pearce or Malcuit and anonymous information can be forwarded to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.