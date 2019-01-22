× Yalitza Aparicio of ‘Roma’ Becomes Second Mexican Best Actress Oscar Nominee

Newcomer Yalitza Aparicio was nominated for her first Oscar on Tuesday morning for her performance as a domestic worker in Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma.” The 25-year-old aspiring preschool teacher was also nominated for a Critics Choice award for the role but had been overlooked by key Oscar precursors the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and BAFTAs.

“Roma,” produced by Participant Films and released by Netflix, has won more major awards this season than any other movie. It was nominated for 10 Academy Awards on Tuesday morning: best picture, foreign language film, director, lead actress and supporting actress, original screenplay, sound mixing and editing, production design and cinematography.

With her nomination, Aparicio becomes the second Mexican actress to be nominated for lead actress. Salma Hayek was the first for her role as the titular painter in 2002’s “Frida.”

Aparicio, who had to deliver some of her dialogue in Mixtec — a language she does not speak — is just the sixth Mexican to receive an acting nomination from the academy. Other Mexican actors to receive the distinction include Adriana Barraza (“Babel”), Anthony Quinn (who received four nominations over his career), Katy Jurado (“Broken Lance”) and Demián Bichir (“A Better Life”). Quinn is the only Mexican actor to take home the statuette. He won for 1952’s “Viva Zapata!” and again for 1956’s “Lust for Life,” both in the supporting actor category.

