A young pit bull mix was found Monday covered in spray paint, tied with an electrical cord to a fence in South Los Angeles was beaten so badly she suffered seizures, and another dog was found dead nearby. But the surviving pup, now named Avery, was recovering surprisingly well by Wednesday night.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Jan. 23, 2019.

To donate to Avery’s ongoing medical care, visit the Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation's website.