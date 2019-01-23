× Actress Alyssa Milano Responds to Backlash After Comparing ‘MAGA’ Hats to Ku Klux Klan White Hoods

Alyssa Milano was swiftly criticized on Twitter after comparing President Trump’s red Make America Great Again hats to the white hoods of the Ku Klux Klan. And now she’s planning to write an op-ed to address the brewing backlash.

Her initial tweet, which was shared on Sunday, appeared to reference the confrontations that erupted around a Kentucky teenager and a Native American elder at overlapping marches at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington over the weekend, a flashpoint that had been mischaracterized in the media and on social media.

“The red MAGA hat is the new white hood. Without white boys being able to empathize with other people, humanity will continue to destroy itself #FirstThoughtsWhenIWakeUp,” the actress-activist wrote.

The red MAGA hat is the new white hood. Without white boys being able to empathize with other people, humanity will continue to destroy itself. #FirstThoughtsWhenIWakeUp — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 20, 2019

The “Charmed” alum, who often heartily voices her distaste for the Trump administration, appeared to be referencing high schooler Nick Sandmann’s pro-Trump headgear and initial criticism the teenager received for apparently mocking 64-year-old Nathan Phillips.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.