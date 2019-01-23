Alec Baldwin Pleads Guilty to Harassing Motorist Over Parking Spot in Manhattan

Alec Baldwin attends the 2018 American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala at The Metropolitan Opera House on May 21, 2018 in New York City. (Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Alec Baldwin has pleaded guilty to harassing a man during a dispute over a parking spot last fall.

The 60-year-old actor appeared in a New York City courtroom Wednesday.

He agreed to complete a one-day anger management class to resolve the criminal case.

The charge is a violation, the lowest level of offense. If he completes the class, the case record will be sealed.

Baldwin was accused of trying to punch another driver during a Nov. 2 argument over a parking spot in front of his Manhattan apartment building.

The former “30 Rock” star’s lawyer had said Baldwin would be vindicated by video evidence.

Baldwin only spoke a few words during the court hearing, mostly answering short questions from the judge. He wouldn’t comment afterward.

