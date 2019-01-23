Anaheim Police Seeking Information on Fatal Shooting Believed to Be Gang-Related

Officials on Wednesday sought the public’s help for information on a deadly shooting of a man in Anaheim the night before.

The incident, which Anaheim police believe to be gang-related, left 23-year-old Jose Allan Martinez dead in the area of East Park Lane and North Lawrence Avenue.

The Police Department said officers responded to a report of shots fired at the scene around 9 p.m.

They found the victim with at least one gunshot wound and tried to save his life before paramedics arrived, the agency added. But Martinez, a Placentia resident, was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they have not made an arrest in the case. They urged anyone with information to call 714-765-1900 or contact Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or visit occrimestoppers.org.