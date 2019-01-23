Arnold Schwarzenegger Hosts Pro Strongman Competition to Benefit Firefighters and Leads the 8:38 Stretch!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bonus: Arnold leads the 8:38 Stretch!

Arnold Schwarzenegger, 2018 Strongman Europe Champion Martins Licics, and Santa Monica firefighter Andrew “Bull” Klein preview the 2019 Arnold Pro Strongman Competition at the Santa Monica Pier. The Arnold Pro Strongman competition features 10 of the strongest men in the world hosted by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Matt Iseman, host of NBC hit show American Ninja Warrior. The LA event includes a “Strongest Fireman” competition along with the pros and proceeds benefit California firefighter funds: The Ventura County Fire Department Widows, Orphans & Assistance fund; CDF Firefighters Benevolent Foundation (CalFire), and the Santa Monica Firefighters Relief Fund. The Arnold Strongman USA Championship is part of the Arnold Pro Strongman World Series. Winner advances to Arnold Strongman Classic at 2019 Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio.

Originally aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Saturday, January 19, 2019.