Baldwin Hills Man Faces Murder Charge After Deadly Stabbing at South L.A. Bus Stop

A Baldwin Hills man accused of stabbing another man to death at a South Los Angeles bus stop last month was charged with murder on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Tyron Darell Vazquez, 33, was arrested on Monday after police released surveillance images to the public in their search for the killer. He and the victim, Alejandro Saenz, allegedly got into a physical fight before he pulled a knife on him, according to prosecutors.

Vazquez is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.

This male Hispanic is being called a “person of interest” in a deadly stabbing that occurred on December 26 at Central Ave & Vernon Ave. Any info contact LAPD Newton Homicide at 323-846-6556 or -6547 🔗 https://t.co/nbiUyJbZnu pic.twitter.com/JLIxtzmovX — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 12, 2019

The two men got into a dispute on the evening of Dec. 26 after exiting a bus at Vernon and Central avenues, prosecutors said. After allegedly stabbing Saenz multiple times, Vazquez fled the area.

Saenz, 36, was found lying on a sidewalk along Central Avenue and rushed to medical treatment, according to police and Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner officials.

He died of his injuries at a nearby hospital. Coroner’s records show he died from stab wounds to his head, neck and chest.

In addition to the murder charge, Vazquez is facing a special allegation that he used a deadly and dangerous weapon, according to the felony complaint.

Authorities have not released a suspected motive or other details about the crime.