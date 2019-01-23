Campers Snowed in Their Vehicle for 14 Days Rescued From Alamo Mountain in Ventura County

A man, woman and their two dogs who were trapped in their vehicle for 14 days, surrounded by snow, were rescued from Alamo Mountain in Ventura County on Wednesday, officials said.

An air rescue team from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department rescued the campers, who had run out of food and water, according to a tweet from the department’s Special Enforcement Bureau.

They were rescued from a wilderness area northwest of Castaic, hoisted up by helicopter and flown to safety, officials said.

Campers just rescued after snowed in their vehicle for 14 days, Alamo Mountain,n/w of Castaic. #LASD Air Rescue 5 inserted SEB Tactical Medics to rescue campers, who had run out of food & water. A man, a woman & their two dogs were hoisted out & flown to safety. @SCVSHERIFF pic.twitter.com/XoMMpGALQz — SEB (@SEBLASD) January 23, 2019

No other details have been released.