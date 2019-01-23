‘Counting Is the Beginning of Caring,’ Says Mayor Garcetti on Annual L.A. Homeless Count

On a night when temperatures dipped into the 40s in Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti joined thousands of volunteers documenting the area’s homeless population.
At a news conference Tuesday evening to open the yearly count, which helps the city and county gauge the area’s unsheltered population, Garcetti noted that people should be frustrated by homelessness because “if not, you don’t have a heart.”
The mayor was joined by other government officials at a permanent supportive housing facility in North Hollywood run by L.A. Family Housing. More than 7,000 volunteers are expected to participate in the annual documentation, which continues through Thursday.
Before he spoke, Councilwoman Nury Martinez gave the mayor a big hug and said, “Good job” — an apparent reference to the new union contract agreement with the Los Angeles Unified School District.
Read the full story on LATimes.com.