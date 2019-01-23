‘Counting Is the Beginning of Caring,’ Says Mayor Garcetti on Annual L.A. Homeless Count

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On a night when temperatures dipped into the 40s in Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti joined thousands of volunteers documenting the area’s homeless population.

At a news conference Tuesday evening to open the yearly count, which helps the city and county gauge the area’s unsheltered population, Garcetti noted that people should be frustrated by homelessness because “if not, you don’t have a heart.”

The mayor was joined by other government officials at a permanent supportive housing facility in North Hollywood run by L.A. Family Housing. More than 7,000 volunteers are expected to participate in the annual documentation, which continues through Thursday.

Before he spoke, Councilwoman Nury Martinez gave the mayor a big hug and said, “Good job” — an apparent reference to the new union contract agreement with the Los Angeles Unified School District.

At the kick off for the homeless count, @MayorOfLA compares homelessness to public eduction—somthing that for too long was neglected. pic.twitter.com/kSKWyUTRIH — Benjamin Oreskes🦅 (@boreskes) January 23, 2019

Kicking off the Homeless Count with thousands of volunteers across the county to show that every person matters, whether you have an address or not. We’re working toward a future where no one’s income, addiction, or trauma forces them out of a home. #TheyCountWillYou pic.twitter.com/zxevxL4f89 — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) January 23, 2019

Public Information Manager Molly Nichelson gives an update on the 2019 Point In Time count. #EveryoneCountsOC2019 pic.twitter.com/s901Kx0rz7 — County of Orange (@OCGovCA) January 23, 2019