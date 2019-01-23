Crews Gain Upper Hand on Large Blaze at Westminster Strip Mall

Firefighters were able to contain a massive fire that broke out at a strip mall in Westminster on Wednesday.

Los Angeles County firefighters responded around 4:30 p.m. to the commercial center at 9241 Bishop Place.

Aerial video of the scene showed the fire activity was mainly concentrated in a large auto shop, LD Auto Service at 9245 Bishop Place, but had also spread to neighboring businesses selling ceramics and flowers.

The blaze was sending a large amount of smoke wafting into the sky. It reached as far as Huntington Beach, according to fire officials there, who said they’d received calls from concerned citizens in the area of the Bella Terra mall off the 405 Freeway.

Huntington Beach, Fountain Valley and Garden Grove crew members had responded to assist, along with about 70 firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority.

Firefighters were attacking the flames with at least three engines positioned along the buildings’ perimeter, as well as from the ground. Some crew members were positioned along parts of the roof, though it appeared much of the ceiling over the main fire area had collapsed.

Around 5:30 p.m., it appeared firefighters had the upper hand on the situation, with far more smoke visible than active flames. Fire officials said the main body of the fire was extinguished and its spread halted by 6 p.m.

No further details were immediately available.

Westminster- 70 Firefighters on scene; no injuries reported so far. Fire extended into attic space on roof. Main body of fire knocked down. Lateral spread stopped. pic.twitter.com/0GxI68DFzq — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 24, 2019

Westminster- OCFA , Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove on scene of strip mall fire; 9200 block of Bishop. Attack progressing. pic.twitter.com/AqbjxWbGoa — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 24, 2019