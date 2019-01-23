Deputies Open Fire on Parolee After 10 Freeway Pursuit Ends on Overpass in Fontana; Suspect Hospitalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A driver was hospitalized after a roughly 60-mile police chase ended with deputies opening fire on him in Fontana Wednesday night, officials said.

Deputies in Apple Valley had been "conducting a follow-up investigation looking for a known parolee," and they located the man leaving his home in his car, San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said in a tweet.

Authorities did not say what the man was being investigated in connection with.

The deputies tried to pull him over, but he failed to yield and a pursuit ensued.

The driver led authorities on a chase down the southbound 15 Freeway, then merged onto the eastbound 10 Freeway in Ontario.

Deputies attempted a PIT maneuver after the parolee exited the interstate in Fontana at Citrus Avenue. But the man began driving toward the deputies, prompting at least one of them to open fire, sheriff's officials said.

Authorities did not say how many deputies discharged their weapons or how many shots were fired, but at least 15 bullet holes could be seen across the driver's side fender, door and windshield. What sounds like dozens of shots fired can be heard in video captured by another driver passing the scene.

Investigators did not say whether they believed the man was armed.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital. Officials did not say what sort of condition he was in.

The Citrus Avenue overpass was closed in both directions as authorities investigated.

No further details were available.

continuing onto the 10 freeway East exiting northbound onto Citrus Avenue. Deputies conducted a PIT maneuver, the suspect attempted to drive into the deputies a Deputy Involved Shooting occurred. The suspect was transported to a local area hospital. — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) January 24, 2019