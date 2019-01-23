Frank Buckley Interviews: Justin Brooks, Criminal Defense Lawyer/Law Professor

Justin Brooks is the director of the California Innocence Project (CIP) based at the California Western School of Law in San Diego. Justin and his team of pro bono lawyers and law students work to free prisoners who have been wrongfully convicted. To date, their work has resulted in 30 people being freed including high profile cases like Brian Banks, the USC-bound high school football star who was wrongfully convicted of rape and served five years in prison before being exonerated when the alleged victim confessed to fabricating the story.

During this podcast, Justin explains how he determines if a person has been wrongfully convicted, he reveals how the California Innocence Project works to free those prisoners, and he takes us inside some of the high profile cases including the story of Brian Banks.

