Janitor at Maple Elementary School in Hesperia Accused of Molesting 6-Year-Old Student

A janitor at a Hesperia elementary school was arrested Tuesday after being accused of molesting a six-year-old student.

Pedro Martinez, 45, was arrested after San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies received information that he had molested a six-year-old boy at Maple Elementary School, where Martinez worked as a janitor.

Investigators located additional victims who corroborated the first victim’s claim, the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

Martinez had reportedly been working as a janitor at the school since 2005, and investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station at 760-947-1500. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).